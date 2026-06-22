By the autumn of 1914, the Western Front ran from the North Sea coast of Belgium through France to the Swiss border. The machine gun gave the defenders every advantage. Generals bred on vim, vigour and cavalry charges found – and then had to learn the same lesson over and over again – that Napoleonic élan would only lead to the mass slaughter of their men.

In 1915, Britain’s then First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill had the ingenious idea to break the deadlock by invading the Ottoman Empire at Gallipoli. That gambit ended – and indeed started – not with the capture of Constantinople but with dysentry-soaked humiliation on the beaches of the Dardanelles.

So why didn’t they just go through Switzerland? The question was raised, and Allied planners studied several versions throughout the war. They concluded it was unfeasible – and the reasons why say much about both the Swiss frontier’s military geography and First World War’s broader strategic realities.

The terrain was the obvious problem. Switzerland’s central and southern regions are dominated by the Alps, the most formidable natural obstacle in Western Europe. It’s full of narrow valleys, high passes blocked by snow for much of the year, and mountain ridges reaching up to 4,000 metres that no army equipped with the artillery, supply wagons, and engineering equipment of the First World War era could cross with anything near operational speed.

The northern strip of Switzerland, the Swiss Mittelland between the Jura mountains and the Alps, offered more accessible terrain – but it is far from a broad, flat corridor. The region is bisected by rivers, dotted with lakes, and traversed by the Jura range along its northern and western edges – less dramatic than the Alps, but still full of tricky ridges and valleys.

An Allied force attempting to advance through Switzerland toward southern Germany would have been channelling itself through a series of geographic bottlenecks whose defensive potential was obvious to any military engineer. The Rhine, which forms the northern border between Switzerland and Germany along much of its length, was a major water obstacle that any advancing force would need to cross under potentially hostile fire.

The Swiss road and rail network of 1914 – while more than adequate for Swiss commerce – was not designed to support the logistical demands of a major offensive operation by forces of the size the First World War required. Moving about 100,000 men through the Swiss Mittelland with all their artillery, ammunition, food, fodder, and engineering equipment would have strained infrastructure that was not built for the purpose. German air and artillery interdiction would have attacked it as soon as the advance began.

Switzerland maintained a citizen army of considerable size relative to its population, trained on a militia model that provided every able-bodied Swiss male with military training and a reserve obligation. By 1914, Switzerland could mobilise 200,000 to 250,000 men, a force substantial enough to constitute a serious complication for any force attempting to traverse Swiss territory without Swiss agreement.

Swiss military doctrine was explicitly oriented toward territorial defence, exploiting the country’s formidable geography to impose maximum costs on any invading force. The Swiss had every incentive to resist the flouting of their neutrality regardless of which side committed it – since the entire edifice of Swiss security was the credibility of their neutrality and the willingness of the great powers to respect it.

The German response to an Allied advance through Switzerland would have been rapid and well-prepared. German war planning had considered the Swiss frontier extensively; the German army maintained forces in Württemberg and Bavaria that could be deployed to the southern approaches with a speed the Allied forces struggling through Swiss geography could not match.

And the terrain that made Switzerland difficult for an attacking force also made it very advantageous for a defending one – the river lines, the Jura ridges, and the Alpine approaches all provided German defenders with positions of natural strength.

Then an Allied force that had successfully negotiated the Swiss Mittelland and crossed the Rhine would have found itself entering the foothills of the Black Forest and the Swabian Alb – again, terrain to easily advantage the German defenders.

A Swiss route would also have been an almighty distraction from fighting on the Western Front – requiring the Allies to establish an entirely new supply chain through territory not previously prepared for the purpose, across mountain terrain that multiplied transport difficulties, all while maintaining their existing supply systems along that long line of trenches.

The engineering effort alone – constructing or upgrading roads, building railway capacity, establishing supply depots – would have consumed months of preparation time during which the operation’s existence would have become apparent to German intelligence.

Moreover, the European powers had agreed to respect the Swiss Confederation’s neutrality at the Treaty of Paris in 1815 precisely because it served general interests – as a buffer zone, as a channel for humanitarian activity, as a diplomatic space – that the war had not eliminated.

And contravening Swiss neutrality would have required the Allies to repudiate a longstanding treaty obligation when their propaganda position rested substantially on Germany’s invasion of neutral Belgium – the act that had brought Britain into the war and that the Allied governments consistently presented as the moral foundation of their cause.

The Allies could not simultaneously condemn Germany for invading Belgium and invade Switzerland – especially when they were keen to bring the neutral, and only warily supportive, US into the war on their side.

The Italian front, which opened in May 1915 when Italy entered the war on the Allied side, provided a partial alternative to the Swiss option by opening a third axis of pressure on the Central Powers that did not require invading a neutral country. The Italian campaigns in the Isonzo valley and the Alpine approaches to Austria-Hungary were far from strategically decisive, but they did draw German and Austro-Hungarian resources southward. They also demonstrated that mountain warfare was even more costly and less productive than the bloodiest days on the Western Front.

So while while many thought of attacking Germany through Switzerland, everyone who thought carefully about it reached the same conclusion – the obstacles were too great, the costs too high, the benefits too uncertain, and the alternatives, for all their inadequacy, less bad.

The Western Front’s terrible arithmetic was eventually resolved by German exhaustion, the arrival of American forces, and the collapse of the Hindenburg Line – all on the main front military planners had spent four years thinking of ways to circumvent.