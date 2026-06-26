In 2007, Duncan Lorimer, a radio astronomer at West Virginia University, was reviewing archival data from the Parkes radio telescope in New South Wales when he noticed something that did not fit any known category of astronomical phenomenon.

Buried in observations made in 2001 of the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy satellite of the Milky Way, was a burst of radio emission of extraordinary intensity lasting some five milliseconds before vanishing entirely.

The burst was so bright, so brief, and so unlike anything in the existing catalogue of radio sources that Lorimer and his colleagues spent considerable time establishing that it was real rather than an artefact of the telescope or its electronics before publishing it in 2007. It was real.

The Lorimer Burst, as it became known, was the first detected example of what astronomers subsequently named fast radio bursts – millisecond-duration flashes of radio energy arriving from cosmological distances with intensities implying energy releases, in their brief moments of existence, comparable to the total energy output of the Sun across several days.

In the years following Lorimer’s discovery, dozens and then hundreds of fast radio bursts were detected, their origins remained entirely mysterious, and the theoretical frameworks proposed to explain them multiplied with the enthusiasm that astrophysics brings to its deepest puzzles.

Among the most compelling of these frameworks was one that introduced a new class of cosmic object to the astronomical vocabulary: the blitzar. The blitzar hypothesis was proposed in 2013 by Heino Falcke and Luciano Rezzolla in a paper that elegantly connected two separate puzzles in astrophysics – the origin of fast radio bursts and the fate of a class of neutron star – into a single explanatory framework.

A blitzar, in their conception, is the product of the delayed collapse of a supramassive neutron star into a black hole, a collapse that releases an enormous burst of radio emission in the moments of its occurrence and that could account for the energy, the duration, and the cosmological distances of the fast radio bursts that Lorimer and subsequent astronomers had detected.

The name, derived from the German word Blitz meaning lightning, captured the essential character of the phenomenon: a flash of extraordinary violence and brevity, illuminating the universe for milliseconds before darkness returns.

To understand what a blitzar is and why its proposed existence is theoretically compelling requires understanding the life and death of massive stars and the objects their deaths produce. When a star substantially more massive than the Sun exhausts its nuclear fuel, the radiation pressure that has supported it against gravitational collapse disappears, and the stellar core implodes in the cataclysm of a core-collapse supernova.

What remains at the centre of the explosion depends on the mass of the collapsing core: cores of sufficient mass collapse directly into black holes, while those in a mass range produce neutron stars – objects of extraordinary density in which the entire mass of a stellar core, typically between one and three times the mass of the Sun, is compressed into a sphere roughly twenty kilometres in diameter.

A neutron star’s density is such that a teaspoon of its material would weigh about a billion tonnes on Earth, its protons and electrons having been forced together by the collapse into neutrons packed as tightly as atomic nuclei.

Neutron stars rotate, and they rotate fast – some completing hundreds of revolutions per second, the remnants of their progenitor stars’ rotation conserved and dramatically amplified by the collapse that reduced their radius by a factor of thousands.

Rapidly rotating neutron stars, called pulsars, emit beams of radio waves from their magnetic poles that sweep across the sky like lighthouse beams as the star rotates, producing the regular pulses of radio emission that make them among the most precisely characterised objects in the universe.

The regularity of their pulses is so extraordinary that pulsars have been used as gravitational wave detectors, as tests of general relativity, and as the most accurate natural clocks in the cosmos. Their rotation is, however, gradually decelerating as electromagnetic radiation carries away angular momentum across thousands and millions of years.

The class of neutron stars relevant to the blitzar hypothesis is called supramassive neutron stars – objects whose mass exceeds the maximum that a non-rotating neutron star can support without collapsing into a black hole, but which are temporarily stabilised against collapse by their rapid rotation.

A non-rotating neutron star above a critical mass – the Tolman-Oppenheimer-Volkoff limit, estimated at somewhere between two and three solar masses depending on the equation of state of nuclear matter – cannot exist in stable equilibrium: gravity overcomes the neutron degeneracy pressure and quantum chromodynamic forces that support the star, and collapse to a black hole is inevitable.

A rapidly rotating neutron star can exceed this mass limit because rotation provides additional centrifugal support, but this support is borrowed time.

As the star radiates away its rotational energy and gradually spins down, the centrifugal support diminishes, and at some critical rotation rate the star abruptly crosses the threshold beyond which it can no longer support itself. Collapse to a black hole follows on a dynamical timescale – milliseconds.

It is precisely this collapse that the blitzar model proposes as the engine of fast radio bursts. In the moments before a supramassive neutron star crosses the stability threshold, it still possesses an enormous magnetic field – neutron stars routinely have magnetic fields trillions of times stronger than Earth’s – and its magnetosphere, the region of space dominated by this field, is threaded with charged particles whose dynamics produce the radio emission that makes pulsars visible.

When the star collapses into a black hole, its magnetosphere does not instantly vanish: the magnetic field lines, which cannot be cut or terminated in the absence of magnetic monopoles, are suddenly unsupported by the rotating neutron star that generated them and snap dramatically outward in a process called magnetic braking or field line annihilation.

This catastrophic reorganisation of an extraordinarily powerful magnetic field releases a pulse of electromagnetic energy across a wide spectrum – with the radio component producing the fast radio burst that a telescope on the far side of the galaxy, or the far side of the universe, might detect as a brief, intense flash of radio emission arriving from an apparently empty region of sky.

The theoretical appeal of the blitzar model lies in its ability to account naturally for several properties of fast radio bursts that alternative hypotheses struggle with.

The enormous energy of fast radio bursts – their apparent brightness implying energy releases far exceeding those of any known radio-emitting phenomenon of comparable duration – is consistent with the energy available in the magnetic field of a collapsing neutron star, which can store and release energy equivalent to many times the Sun’s total luminosity in a brief outburst.

The non-repeating character of most fast radio bursts – they flash once and are never detected again from the same location – is what one would expect from a cataclysmic one-time event like gravitational collapse rather than from a recurrent process.

The cosmological distances of the bursts, inferred from the dispersion of their radio signals by the ionised gas of the intergalactic medium, are consistent with the hypothesis that blitzars occur throughout the universe wherever supramassive neutron stars complete their spin-down.

The dispersion measure of fast radio bursts is itself a remarkable observational tool that the blitzar model exploits. Radio waves travelling through ionised gas are dispersed by frequency – lower frequencies travel more slowly than higher ones through plasma, and a brief radio burst that leaves its source simultaneously at all frequencies arrives at a telescope with its lower-frequency components detectably delayed relative to its higher-frequency ones.

The magnitude of this dispersion depends on the total column of ionised gas between the source and the observer, and since the density of intergalactic plasma is statistically predictable from cosmological models, the dispersion measure provides an estimate of the burst’s distance.

Fast radio bursts consistently show dispersion measures far exceeding what the Milky Way’s own interstellar medium can account for, placing their sources at extragalactic and in many cases cosmological distances.

This finding was one of the earliest indications that whatever was producing fast radio bursts was both extraordinarily energetic and occurring throughout the observable universe rather than within our own galaxy.

The discovery that some fast radio bursts repeat complicated the blitzar model’s claim to universality. Repeating fast radio bursts – sources detected multiple times from the same sky position with the same dispersion measure confirming the same source – cannot be blitzars, since the gravitational collapse of a neutron star into a black hole is irreversible and cannot repeat.

The first confirmed repeating source, FRB 121102, detected multiple times from a dwarf galaxy some three billion light years away, demonstrated that at least some fast radio bursts have a different origin from blitzars, leading to the current consensus that fast radio bursts are probably not a single phenomenon with a single explanation but a population of events with multiple physical origins.

Magnetars – neutron stars with extraordinarily powerful magnetic fields capable of producing starquakes and magnetic reconnection events – have emerged as the leading explanation for repeating fast radio bursts, and the detection in 2020 of a fast radio burst from a magnetar within the Milky Way provided direct evidence linking at least some bursts to this class of object.

The blitzar model therefore occupies a niche in the fast radio burst landscape: it is the most compelling explanation for the non-repeating bursts, which constitute the majority of the detected population, while the repeating minority appear to require different physical mechanisms.

Whether the non-repeating population is dominated by blitzars, or whether some fraction of them reflects magnetar activity that has simply not been observed to repeat within the current monitoring programmes’ sensitivity and duration, remains an open question.

The observational requirements to distinguish between these possibilities – detecting the host galaxies of non-repeating bursts with sufficient precision to characterise the stellar populations associated with them, which should differ between the environments where supramassive neutron stars form and those where magnetars dominate – are within reach of current and planned radio telescope facilities.

What the blitzar hypothesis contributes to astrophysics regardless of its ultimate fate as an explanation for fast radio bursts is a physically motivated account of a process that must occur somewhere in the universe: the delayed gravitational collapse of supramassive neutron stars that rotation has temporarily stabilised.

Whether these collapses are detectable as fast radio bursts or not, they are a phase transition in the life of matter under extreme conditions that general relativity and nuclear physics both predict and that the universe’s population of neutron stars must produce as they spin down across millions of years.

The universe is full of pulsars that formed supramassive and are currently being supported by rotation they are gradually losing.Each one is a blitzar in waiting, counting down across geological time to the millisecond of collapse that will release its magnetic field into the cosmos in a flash that may cross billions of light years before reaching a radio telescope that knows how to read it.

The five-millisecond burst that Lorimer found in archival data from 2001 opened a field that has since grown into one of the most active in observational astrophysics, its central questions – what are fast radio bursts, where do they come from, what extreme physics do they trace – still not fully answered after nearly two decades of intensive investigation.

Blitzars may be the answer to most of them, or they may be one answer among several. Either way, the universe has been sending us these millisecond dispatches from its most violent processes for as long as radio telescopes have existed to receive them, and we have only recently learned to listen.