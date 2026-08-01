On the afternoon of January 13, 1939 – a day Victorians would afterwards simply call Black Friday – fires that had been smouldering across the state’s forested ranges for weeks converged into a single, almost continuous wall of flame. This massive conflagration stretched across much of Victoria, running from the Otway Ranges in the south-west, through the Dandenongs, and into the mountain-ash forests of Gippsland in the east.

Within a matter of hours, 71 people were dead and some two million hectares of land had burned. Entire townships, including Narbethong, Nayook West, Woods Point, and Hill End, were destroyed or very nearly wiped out. A pall of smoke drifted as far as New Zealand, prompting alarmed reports there of a mysterious darkening sky.

Eighty-seven years later, Black Friday remains one of the deadliest and most consequential bushfire disasters in Australian history. Until that point, Australia had treated its forests with a degree of complacency that the events of January 1939 made totally unsustainable.

The summer of 1938-39 had been building towards catastrophe for months before Black Friday itself. Victoria had experienced an unusually dry spring, followed by a summer of prolonged, severe drought.

These conditions were compounded by a series of extraordinarily hot days in the weeks preceding the disaster. Temperatures across the state repeatedly climbed above 40 degrees Celsius, while humidity dropped to levels that left the vast eucalypt forests covering much of Victoria’s mountainous interior tinder-dry.

Fires had already been burning across numerous parts of the state throughout December 1938 and into early January 1939. Some were ignited by lightning strikes, while others stemmed from the ordinary, largely unregulated practice of burning-off land for agricultural clearing, logging debris disposal, and routine rural activities.

This practice was so deeply embedded in Victorian rural life that little thought was given to the cumulative risk, with few considering how dangerous these numerous small, ostensibly controlled fires would become once weather conditions turned extreme.

That danger arrived with brutal suddenness on January 13. A hot, dry northerly wind, associated with a trough of low pressure moving across the continent, began gusting at considerable strength across Victoria.

This wind fanned the existing fires into vastly more intense conflagrations. In doing so, it generated the meteorological conditions – extreme heat, very low humidity, and strong, gusting winds – that fire scientists would later come to regard as the classic recipe for catastrophic bushfire behaviour in south-eastern Australia.

As the day progressed, these substantial fires began to merge into far larger fire fronts. They developed intense convective activity, including fire-generated winds and, in several documented instances, tornado-like fire whirls capable of hurling burning debris and embers considerable distances ahead of the main fire front.

This phenomenon, known as “spotting”, allowed the fires to leap natural and constructed firebreaks alike, advancing with a speed that left many communities with almost no meaningful warning before the flames arrived.

The township of Narbethong, in the ranges north-east of Melbourne, was almost entirely destroyed within a matter of minutes as the fire swept through. Nearby Fernshaw, already a small hamlet, effectively ceased to exist.

Further east, in the mountain-ash forests of the Central Highlands, entire logging communities were incinerated, including Fitzpatricks and other small timber settlements scattered through the forest. Their inhabitants – many of them timber workers and families with little prior experience of bushfire behaviour on this scale – were caught with minimal warning as the surrounding forest, home to some of the tallest flowering trees on Earth, exploded into flame around them.

In Gippsland, the towns of Woods Point and Warburton suffered severe damage. The fires’ reach even extended into the Otway Ranges in the state’s south-west – an area geographically distant from the worst-affected central and eastern regions, yet subject to the same extreme conditions driving the broader catastrophe.

The human toll, while severe by any measure, was in some respects lower than the sheer scale of the burning might have suggested. This was partly attributable to the comparatively sparse population scattered across the affected forested and mountainous regions, although this offered scant consolation to the communities that suffered direct losses.

Many of the deaths occurred among timber workers and their families in isolated forest settlements – people whose livelihoods depended on proximity to the very forests that consumed their homes and, in numerous tragic instances, their lives. Several victims died in desperate attempts to shelter in mine shafts, water tanks, or other refuges that were completely inadequate against the fire’s intensity and the superheated air it generated.

The destruction of infrastructure was similarly extensive. About 1,300 buildings were destroyed across the state, along with substantial losses of livestock. The disaster also effectively devastated Victoria’s timber industry across large portions of its most productive forested regions. Because the mountain-ash forests hit particularly hard were some of the state’s most economically valuable timber resources, their loss dealt a severe blow to an industry already contending with the broader economic pressures of the late Depression era.

In the disaster’s immediate aftermath, the Victorian government moved swiftly to establish a formal inquiry. It appointed Judge Leonard Stretton, of the Victorian County Court, to lead a Royal Commission into the causes of the fires and the adequacy – or, more precisely, the manifest inadequacy – of the state’s response to them.

Delivered later in 1939, Stretton’s report was one of the most influential documents in the history of Australian bushfire management. It was remarkable both for the forensic rigour of its investigation into the fires’ origins and progression, and for the unusually blunt, at times almost literary, quality of its prose. These qualities ensured the report’s findings resonated far beyond the narrow circles of forestry administration and civil emergency planning that might ordinarily have constituted its primary audience.

Stretton’s central finding, delivered with a directness that shocked many contemporary readers, was that the vast majority of the fires had been lit by human beings – whether deliberately or through simple carelessness – rather than arising from natural causes such as lightning strikes.

This conclusion placed direct responsibility for the disaster’s scale on the accumulated consequences of widespread, poorly regulated, and inadequately coordinated burning practices across the Victorian countryside in the preceding weeks and months, rather than on an unavoidable natural calamity.

Stretton documented in detail how separate fires – many originating from legitimate, routine agricultural and forestry burning-off conducted with little regard for cumulative risk – had been allowed to smoulder and escape control. These provided the fuel and ignition sources that the extreme weather of Black Friday then transformed into an uncontrollable, continent-spanning conflagration.

The Royal Commission’s report went further than just apportioning blame; it offered a comprehensive set of recommendations that would fundamentally reshape Victorian, and subsequently broader Australian, approaches to forest and fire management for decades afterwards.

Stretton called for the establishment of a unified, properly resourced forestry and fire management authority capable of coordinating fire prevention and suppression across the state. This was a direct response to the fragmented, under-resourced arrangements of the 1930s that had so manifestly failed. His recommendations led directly to significant reforms within the Victorian Forests Commission and to a substantially expanded, better-coordinated approach to fire management across the state’s public forest estate.

Equally significant was Stretton’s forceful advocacy for a more systematic approach to fuel-reduction burning – the deliberate, carefully controlled burning of forest undergrowth and accumulated litter during cooler, safer conditions. This practice was intended to reduce the volume of combustible material available to feed future wildfires before conditions conducive to catastrophic behaviour arrived.

This recommendation reflected an emerging, if still contested, understanding among foresters and fire scientists that Australian eucalypt forests had evolved over millions of years in an environment where fire was a recurring and ecologically necessary phenomenon.

They could not realistically be managed through a policy of total fire exclusion or suppression alone. The periodic accumulation of unburned fuel loads in the absence of regular, low-intensity burning ultimately created the exact conditions for the kind of catastrophic, high-intensity conflagration that devastated Victoria in January 1939.

This insight, articulated with particular clarity in Stretton’s report, engendered a huge shift in Australian fire management philosophy. It moved away from the instinctive, and often counterproductive, impulse to suppress all fire wherever possible, towards a more nuanced recognition that deliberately managed fire could itself serve as an essential tool for reducing future risk.

The legacy of Black Friday 1939 extended well beyond Victoria’s borders and the institutional reforms Stretton recommended. It established a template for the formal, judicially-led inquiry into major bushfire disasters that subsequent Australian jurisdictions would repeatedly invoke following later catastrophic events.

This template was applied following the 1983 Ash Wednesday fires and, most significantly, the 2009 Black Saturday fires, which killed 173 people across Victoria. The 2009 Royal Commission produced findings and recommendations bearing a striking continuity with the concerns Stretton had first articulated 70 years earlier: Australia’s eucalypt forests, however celebrated for their beauty and ecological significance, remain among the most inherently flammable forests on Earth.