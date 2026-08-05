In November 1967, amid the mist-shrouded ridgelines of South Vietnam’s Central Highlands near the Cambodian border, US and North Vietnamese forces fought a series of savage engagements around the remote outpost of Dak To, produced some of the heaviest US casualties of any single battle in the Vietnam War until that point.

Nineteen days of ferocious combat climaxed in the blood-soaked struggle for a jungled incline the US troops called Hill 875. Over 300 American soldiers died; some 1,400 to 1,600 North Vietnamese troops were killed.

US commanders celebrated their taking this hill as a decisive tactical victory. In reality, it was something horrifying: a distraction North Vietnamese strategists had contrived to divert American attention and resources away from the country’s populated lowlands in the weeks before the Tet Offensive – the moment that shattered whatever confidence was left in Washington that the US was winning the war.

Dak To was a minor district town and Special Forces camp in Kontum Province, situated in exceptionally difficult terrain even by the standards of a war fought across much of Vietnam’s most inhospitable countryside. Steep, densely forested ridges rose from narrow valleys choked with bamboo and elephant grass. Low cloud and monsoon rain often shrouded the entire landscape – impairing visibility as well as complicating the aerial resupply and close air support US forces relied on.

The area’s proximity to the Ho Chi Minh Trail and to North Vietnamese sanctuaries across the Cambodian border had long made it a locus of American concern. By autumn 1967, intelligence reports pointed to a hefty concentration of North Vietnamese regular forces massing in the area. This prompted the American 4th Infantry Division and elements of the 173rd Airborne Brigade to reinforce the sector, anticipating a major engagement.

General Vo Nguyen Giap and his colleagues in the Politburo were planning the coordinated countrywide assault on South Vietnam’s cities that would erupt at the end of January 1968. They knew they needed to entice the US military away from the densely populated urban centres where the Tet assaults would explode into life – moving it to remote border zones where American firepower, however devastating, would produce little strategic effect no matter what the tactical outcome.

The concentration of North Vietnamese regulars at Dak To was instrumental to this deception, as well as similar buildups near Loc Ninh and, most famously, around the Marine base at Khe Sanh. These engagements were initiated or provoked to convince American commanders – General William Westmoreland in particular – that the war’s decisive battles were being waged in these far-flung frontier regions instead of the cities where the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army were gearing up for the Tet Offensive.

For his part Westmoreland welcomed the prospect of a major conventional engagement in the highlands. The way he saw it, firepower and mobility – usually huge advantages, but blunted in guerrilla warfare in the populated lowlands – could be brought to devastating effect against concentrated North Vietnamese regular formations fighting in more open terrain.

This confidence stemmed from the underlying American strategic approach to the war under Westmoreland. It was all about attrition. They thought he conviction superior American artillery and air support could inflict casualties upon North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces at a rate the enemy could not sustain, eventually compelling Hanoi to abandon the struggle. In this analysis, Dak To proffered exactly the kind of engagement the US wanted; a concentration of enemy regulars willing to stand and fight rather than melt away into the countryside, against whom the full weight of American artillery and air power could be unleashed.

The fighting that developed through November 1967 bore out much of this American calculation in tactical terms, even as its strategic premise was catastrophically wrong. US forces – including elements of the 4th Infantry Division, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and supporting South Vietnamese units – engaged North Vietnamese regulars from several divisions across a series of company- and battalion-level actions amid the ridges and valleys surrounding Dak To.

These encounters were a matter of close-quarters jungle combat and ambushes sprung from carefully prepared North Vietnamese positions – with US forces drawing on massive artillery and air support, including repeated B-52 bombardments of North Vietnamese formations.

These engagements inflicted horrendous casualties upon the North Vietnamese forces. Looking at these mounting enemy body counts – the Pentagon’s grim, misplaced metric – US commanders thought attrition was working and it was clear America was going to win the Vietnam War.

The battle’s climax came in the fighting for Hill 875, a steep, heavily fortified ridge southwest of Dak To that elements of the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry, assaulted beginning on November 19, 1967.

The North Vietnamese defenders had built an elaborate network of fighting positions and bunkers dug deep into the hillside – reinforced with overhead cover able to withstand all but direct artillery hits, allowing the defenders to inflict devastating casualties upon the American paratroopers advancing up the steep, jungle-choked slopes.

On the battle’s second day, an American airstrike intended to hit North Vietnamese positions hit US lines by mistake. This friendly fire incident killed and wounded dozens of soldiers who were already exhausted and depleted by two days of intense fighting. It added an especially bitter dimension to a battle already amongst the costliest single actions US forces had fought in the war.

The assault on Hill 875 continued for several more days as American forces sedulously battled up the hill against acute North Vietnamese resistance. They used waves of artillery bombardments and airstrikes to reduce the defensive positions bunker by bunker before infantry could advance to seize the ground.

When American troops finally secured the summit on November 23, 1967, Thanksgiving Day, they discovered that the North Vietnamese garrison had pretty much all withdrawn over previous night. Of course, for Hanoi, the real objective had nothing to do with this obscure jungle mound. The goal was to inflict sizeable casualties in a prolonged diversion of American attention from the cities – and they had already amply achieved this

In the weeks leading up to Tet, Westmoreland was preoccupied with the ongoing siege of Khe Sanh, a preoccupation the fighting at Dak To helped reinforce. US and South Vietnamese forces in those all-important urban zones were dangerously depleted.

The psychological and political consequences of this strategic deception were huge, once Tet revealed Dan To and Khe Sanh to be masterstrokes of strategic trickery. American public confidence in Westmoreland’s repeated assurances that the US was winning in Vietnam collapsed after the shock and awfulness of the Tet Offensive.

Nothing was the same after that. All that remained of the Vietnam War was years of despairing indulgence in the sunk cost fallacy.