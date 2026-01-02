On a morning in April 1288, at the mouth of the Bạch Đằng River in northern Vietnam, a Mongol fleet of some 400 warships – the naval component of Kublai Khan’s third invasion attempt – sailed upriver in pursuit of retreating Vietnamese forces. But the Vietnamese commander, Prince Trần Hưng Đạo, had spent months preparing for this moment. His forces had planted thousands of iron-tipped wooden stakes in the riverbed at high tide, positioning them to remain hidden beneath the water’s surface.

Feigning retreat, the Vietnamese ships lured the Mongol fleet deep into the river as the tide ebbed. At the very moment when the Mongols realised the trap and attempted to withdraw, the falling water exposed the stakes.

Mongol vessels were impaled on this underwater forest of sharpened poles. Vietnamese fire ships and boarding parties completed the slaughter. By the day’s end, the Mongol fleet was annihilated, and Vietnam had secured independence from Mongol conquest.

The Battle of Bạch Đằng was the decisive engagement of the Mongol-Vietnamese Wars (1258–1288), the culmination of three decades of Vietnamese resistance to incorporation into Kublai Khan’s Yuan Empire. The victory stopped Vietnam suffering the fate of so many nations that had fallen before Mongol armies – China, Persia, Russia, the Islamic Caliphate, and countless others.

The Mongols, whose military reputation had been built on sweeping cavalry campaigns across the Eurasian steppes, made the devastating discovery that Vietnam was an environment where their traditional advantages were neutralised and an opponent who understood how to exploit those limitations ruthlessly.

The battle was also a demonstration of continuity in Vietnamese strategic thinking. Exactly 350 years earlier, in 938 AD, the Vietnamese general Ngô Quyền had employed nearly identical tactics at the same location to defeat a Chinese invasion fleet, driving sharpened stakes into the riverbed and luring the Chinese onto them as the tide fell.

That earlier Bạch Đằng victory had ended a millennium of Chinese domination and established Vietnamese independence. The 1288 repetition of the tactic signals that Vietnamese military tradition preserved and transmitted knowledge of effective methods for defending against overwhelming numerical superiority. Faced with the world’s most formidable military power, the Vietnamese employed a stratagem tested by history and proven lethally effective.

The Mongol Empire’s interest in Vietnam arose from the same expansionist logic that had driven conquest from the Pacific to the Mediterranean. Kublai Khan, having completed the conquest of Song Dynasty China by 1279 and establishing the Yuan Dynasty, turned attention to subordinating neighbouring states. Vietnam – or Đại Việt as the kingdom was known – occupied a strategically significant position, controlling trade routes and representing a potential base for projecting power into Southeast Asia. Kublai demanded Vietnamese submission and tribute, expecting the compliance that virtually every other Asian state facing Mongol power had provided.

The Trần Dynasty, which had ruled Vietnam since 1225, faced an impossible dilemma. Submission meant sacrificing independence and suffering the exploitation and cultural suppression that Mongol rule invariably entailed. Resistance meant confronting the gargantuan military power that had defeated professional armies throughout Eurasia, and demonstrated systematic ruthlessness in crushing post-conquest opposition.

Led by Emperor Trần Thánh Tông and his brilliant military commander Prince Trần Hưng Đạo, the Trần court chose resistance – calculating that Vietnam’s geography and climate would blunt Mongol advantages and that comprehensive preparation could create conditions for successful defence.

The first Mongol invasion in 1258, launched before Kublai’s ascension and conducted while the Mongols were still completing Song Dynasty conquest, was a probing attack. Mongol forces invaded from the north, captured the capital Thăng Long (modern Hanoi), and inflicted significant damage.

Nevertheless, Vietnamese forces – avoiding direct engagement and constantly sniping at supply lines – made occupation untenable. The Mongols withdrew after several months; their declaration of Vietnam as a tributary was worthless, since they had achieved no lasting control.

The second invasion in 1285 was a serious campaign commanded by Kublai’s son Toghan. Mongol forces, numbering more than 30,000 troops, invaded along multiple routes – overland from the north and by sea along the coast. The invasion initially succeeded, capturing Thăng Long and other major cities.

Vietnamese resistance, however, refused to collapse. Trần Hưng Đạo, implementing a strategy of protracted warfare, evacuated cities, dispersed forces into the countryside, and subjected Mongol supply lines to constant guerrilla attacks. Engulfingly hot and humid for soldiers from the northern steppes, the Vietnamese climate combined with tropical diseases to decimate Mongol forces. Food shortages intensified the invaders’ woes, as Vietnamese scorched-earth tactics destroyed supplies. The Mongols evacuated in 1285, having captured some territory yet failed to break or even diminish Vietnamese resistance.

Humiliated by these repeated failures to subjugate a relatively small kingdom, Kublai Khan ordered a third invasion in 1287. This was the most ambitious of all the campaigns, combining land and sea forces in a coordinated assault designed to overwhelm Vietnamese defences.

Toghan commanded the land forces, invading from the north through mountainous terrain. The Mongol fleet, commanded by Omar, sailed along the coast with supplies, reinforcements, and orders to establish naval superiority in Vietnamese waters. The plan called for the land and sea forces to converge on Thăng Long, capturing the capital and forcing Vietnamese surrender.

Trần Hưng Đạo’s defensive strategy was a masterful weaponisation of Vietnam’s environmental advantages. The Red River delta, where much of northern Vietnam’s population lived, consisted of dense networks of rivers, canals, and rice paddies – terrain completely unsuited to Mongol cavalry tactics. The Vietnamese military tradition emphasised naval warfare and riverine combat, skills the Mongols lacked despite controlling China’s coastal regions.

Vietnamese preparations for the third invasion were meticulous. Trần Hưng Đạo, aware that the Mongol fleet represented the invasion’s logistical backbone, planned its destruction. The Bạch Đằng River, opening into the sea near modern Haiphong, was selected as the killing ground. The river’s tidal range – significant in this region where the South China Sea’s tides produced substantial water-level fluctuations – provided the necessary precondition for the trap. Vietnamese forces spent months preparing the battlefield, cutting massive hardwood logs, tipping them with iron points, and driving them into the riverbed at carefully calculated depths.

The stake placement required sophisticated understanding of tidal mechanics and naval warfare. The stakes had to be tall enough to impale vessels at high tide yet short enough to remain hidden underwater during that phase. They needed to be positioned densely enough to create an unavoidable obstacle field yet arranged to allow Vietnamese vessels to navigate through them. The operation involved thousands of labourers, substantial quantities of iron for the tips, and careful surveying to ensure correct positioning. Contemporary Vietnamese sources suggest the preparations took months, with stakes planted under cover of darkness to ensure secrecy.

The Mongol fleet’s approach to Bạch Đằng in early 1288 followed the invasion plan’s maritime component. Mongol vessels, including Chinese junks impressed into service and ships constructed specifically for the campaign, carried supplies, troops, and equipment supporting the land invasion.

Trần Hưng Đạo’s challenge was luring the Mongol fleet into the prepared killing zone. Vietnamese forces could not simply invite attack; the Mongols had to be drawn into the river at high tide and kept engaged until the falling water exposed the stakes. The Vietnamese commander employed feigned retreat – a tactic with deep roots in steppe warfare ironically turned against the Mongols. Vietnamese ships engaged the Mongol fleet at the river’s mouth, exchanged fire, then withdrew upriver in apparent disorder. Seeing their opportunity to destroy the Vietnamese fleet and secure the river for supply operations, the Mongols pursued.

The chase continued through the morning as the tide, reaching its peak, began to ebb. Vietnamese vessels, lighter and more manoeuvrable than the Mongol ships and piloted by sailors intimately familiar with local waters, navigated through channels left clear between the stake fields. The pursuing Mongol fleet, focused on catching the fleeing enemy, penetrated deep into the river. Contemporary accounts suggest the Vietnamese deliberately slowed their retreat to keep the Mongols engaged, ensuring the entire fleet committed to the pursuit.

The trap sprang when Mongol commanders realised the danger and ordered withdrawal. The tide had fallen sufficiently that attempting to turn the heavy vessels in the narrow river risked running aground. As the Mongol fleet attempted to manoeuvre, the falling water began exposing the stakes.

Ships that had sailed over the hidden obstacles now found their escape route blocked by an emerging forest of sharpened poles. Mongol vessels, caught by the current and unable to manoeuvre effectively, were driven onto the stakes. The iron tips pierced hulls; ships listed and took on water; and the fleet’s formation disintegrated into chaos.

Vietnamese forces, watching from prepared positions along the banks, launched their assault. Fire ships – vessels filled with combustible materials and set alight – were released to drift into the immobilised Mongol fleet. The fires spread rapidly; wooden ships packed closely together in the narrow river channel became a conflagration. Vietnamese archers poured arrows into the Mongol vessels from the banks, targeting crew attempting to extinguish fires or abandon ship. Small Vietnamese craft darted among the wreckage, boarding immobilised vessels and killing or capturing survivors.

The slaughter continued for hours. Mongol marines, attempting to escape by swimming to shore, were cut down in the water or captured when they reached land. Vietnamese sources claim the entire fleet was destroyed, with Omar killed or captured – accounts differ – and virtually no vessels escaping. Archaeological evidence from the river, including recovered stakes and ship timbers, confirms the scale of destruction.

The fleet’s annihilation crippled the third invasion’s logistics. Having advanced into Vietnamese territory and captured Thăng Long once again, Toghan’s land forces found themselves without naval supply support.Vietnamese guerrilla attacks tore supply lines to shreds. Food shortages forced the Mongols to forage, which exposed detachments to ambush. Disease, always a factor in Vietnamese campaigns, accelerated as the Mongol army’s condition deteriorated.

The Mongol withdrawal in late 1288 was a fighting retreat through hostile territory. Vietnamese forces launched wave upon wave of attacks on the retreating columns, inflicting casualties and capturing equipment.

Toghan managed to extract substantial portions of his army – but the campaign had failed completely. For the third time in three decades, Mongol forces had invaded Vietnam, captured the capital, and been forced to withdraw without achieving lasting conquest. Facing advancing age and preoccupied with governance of his vast empire, Kublai Khan accepted that Vietnam could not be conquered at an acceptable cost.

The victory’s significance extended beyond Vietnamese independence. Bạch Đằng demonstrated that Mongol military power, seemingly irresistible on the Eurasian steppes, could be defeated through tactics exploiting environmental conditions that neutralised Mongol advantages. The Vietnam campaigns foreshadowed later Mongol failures in Japan, where typhoons destroyed invasion fleets, and Southeast Asia, where Javanese and Burmese resistance prevented lasting Mongol control.

The battle also vindicated protracted warfare strategies against technologically and numerically superior opponents. Trần Hưng Đạo’s avoidance of decisive battle, systematic attacks on supply lines, exploitation of difficult terrain, and willingness to trade space for time became a model for asymmetric warfare. Later Vietnamese resistance to Chinese, French, and American forces drew explicitly on the Trần Dynasty’s example, citing Bạch Đằng as proof that foreign invaders could be defeated regardless of their apparent superiority.

Indeed, Trần Hưng Đạo’s reputation in Vietnamese history approaches the mythological. Venerated as a national hero and military genius, he is credited with preserving Vietnamese independence during the nation’s greatest existential crisis. His writings on military strategy, particularly the treatise Binh thư yếu lược (“Essential Summary of Military Arts”), became foundational texts in Vietnamese military tradition. Temples dedicated to his memory exist throughout Vietnam, and his image appears in countless representations of Vietnamese historical greatness.

The battle’s commemoration in Vietnamese culture reflects its significance as a founding narrative of national identity. Vietnamese independence, established by Ngô Quyền’s earlier Bạch Đằng victory in 938, was preserved by Trần Hưng Đạo’s 1288 repetition of the same tactic at the same location. This continuity suggests a self-conception of Vietnam as perpetually defending its independence against larger, more powerful neighbours through cleverness, preparation, and willingness to accept sacrifices.

The narrative pattern – outnumbered Vietnamese forces defeat foreign invaders through superior knowledge of local conditions – recurring throughout Vietnamese history.