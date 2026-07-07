In 1955, British psychiatrist John Todd published a paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal describing a cluster of perceptual disturbances he had observed in a group of patients whose experiences were so consistently strange and so consistently similar to each other that he concluded they were a distinct clinical entity – and in no way a collection of unrelated symptoms. The patients described episodes in which their bodies felt the wrong size – too large, too small, or distorted in parts – a hand swollen to grotesque proportions or a leg shrunk to a twig.

They described the space around them expanding or contracting without warning, rooms stretching impossibly in one direction while compressing in another. They described objects near them receding to miniature scale while remaining clearly visible, or looming toward them with a closeness that physical measurement would have refuted. They described time moving at the wrong speed. Some described a dissociative detachment from their own bodies, a sense of watching themselves from outside.

Todd named the condition after the Lewis Carroll novel whose protagonist experiences precisely these distortions of size, space, and temporal perception during her underground adventures, and the name stuck with a tenacity that reflects both its descriptive aptness and its memorability. Alice in Wonderland Syndrome has been known by Todd’s name ever since, its patients experiencing, in episodes that can last minutes or hours, the perceptual world Carroll imagined for his fictional child.

The conditions with which Alice in Wonderland Syndrome is most frequently associated include migraine, epilepsy, Epstein-Barr virus infection, and various other causes of neurological disruption, and the distribution of these associations tells us something about its mechanism although the precise neurophysiology remains incompletely understood.

The migraine association is the strongest and the most consistently documented: a significant proportion of people who experience Alice in Wonderland episodes are migraine sufferers, and the episodes frequently occur as auras preceding the headache itself, placing them within the spectrum of transient neurological disturbances that migraine generates through its characteristic pattern of spreading cortical depression.

The spreading wave of altered neural activity that moves across the cortex during migraine aura disrupts the normal processing of sensory information in whatever cortical region it passes through, and when it reaches the visual cortex and the areas responsible for processing spatial relationships, size, and the body schema, the disruptions produce precisely the perceptual distortions that Todd described.

The body schema – the brain’s continuously updated model of the body’s size, shape, and position in space – is a construction assembled from multiple sources, instead of a simple direct perception of the physical body: proprioceptive signals from muscles and joints, tactile information from the skin, visual information about the body’s appearance, and the memories and expectations that give the brain a baseline from which current sensory inputs are interpreted.

When any of these sources is disrupted or provides anomalous signals, the body schema can become temporarily distorted, generating the micropsia or macropsia – the shrinking or swelling of perceived body parts – that Alice in Wonderland Syndrome patients describe. The same constructive process that makes phantom limb sensations possible makes Alice in Wonderland distortions possible: in both cases, the brain’s model of the body diverges from its physical reality, and the model supplies conscious experience, in place of the reality.

The visual distortions of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome – the objects shrinking or expanding; the rooms stretching or compressing – reflect a similar disruption of the perceptual processing that normally maintains a stable, accurately scaled representation of the environment. The brain’s size constancy mechanisms – which normally compensate for the fact that the retinal image of an object changes size as the object moves closer or further away – appear to malfunction during episodes, producing a decoupling between the known size of familiar objects and their apparent size in the visual field.

A person sitting in their living room knows perfectly well that the coffee table is the same size it always was, and yet during an Alice in Wonderland episode it appears miniaturised, as if viewed through the wrong end of a telescope, while remaining clearly and undeniably present. The knowledge and the perception contradict each other, and the contradiction is itself one of the syndrome’s most disturbing features – patients typically retain full insight into the abnormality of their experience even while being unable to correct it.

The Epstein-Barr virus association is of such interest because it suggests that Alice in Wonderland Syndrome can occur in the absence of any pre-existing neurological condition, triggered instead by the viral encephalitis or the diffuse neurological effects that infectious mononucleosis sometimes produces. Several case series have documented children and adolescents experiencing their first Alice in Wonderland episodes during or immediately following infectious mononucleosis, with the episodes resolving as the infection cleared.

This association has led some researchers to propose that the syndrome may be commoner than its clinical recognition suggests, since transient perceptual disturbances occurring during febrile illness in children are rarely investigated neurologically unless they persist or cause significant distress, and the child experiencing them may lack the vocabulary or the confidence to describe what is happening in terms an adult would recognise as medically significant.

Lewis Carroll himself almost certainly experienced Alice in Wonderland Syndrome, a retrospective diagnosis that several neurologists and Carroll scholars have proposed on the basis of his known medical history and the character of the perceptual disturbances his fiction describes. Carroll suffered from migraines throughout his life, and his diaries contain descriptions of visual and perceptual disturbances consistent with migraine aura.

The experiences he attributed to Alice – the shrinking and growing produced by the bottle labelled “drink me” and the cake labelled “eat me” the distortions of space and time in the various underground and through-the-looking-glass environments, the dissociative quality of Alice’s relationship to her own body during its transformations – map onto the clinical phenomenology of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome with a precision pure imagination would be unlikely to achieve. Carroll was describing what he had experienced, transposed into a fictional framework that transformed neurological disruption into narrative delight.

The treatment of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome is the treatment of its underlying cause, in place of treating the syndrome itself. For migraine-associated episodes, the standard migraine management approaches – prophylactic medications, trigger avoidance, acute treatment of the migraine itself – reduce the frequency of Alice in Wonderland episodes alongside other migraine symptoms. For epilepsy-associated episodes, anticonvulsant treatment addresses the underlying seizure activity that produces the perceptual disturbances.

For infection-associated episodes, the resolution of the infection produces resolution of the syndrome, although in some cases the episodes persist for months after the acute infection has cleared, suggesting that the neurological disruption outlasts the direct viral effect and requires its own period of recovery.