Off the southern tip of Africa, the warm, swift Agulhas Current running down the continent’s east coast collides with the cold, wind-driven waters of the Southern Ocean. Instead of continuing smoothly into the South Atlantic, the current abruptly reverses in a hairpin called the Agulhas Retroflection. It doubles back to rejoin the eastward-flowing Antarctic Circumpolar Current.

In the process, it leaves behind a succession of enormous rotating eddies, some exceeding 200 kilometres in diameter, which peel away northwards and westwards into the Atlantic Ocean. These eddies carry with them immense quantities of warm, salty Indian Ocean water.

This process, which oceanographers call the Agulhas leakage, has become the subject of increasingly intense scientific scrutiny over the past two decades.

The volume of water and heat these rogue eddies inject into the South Atlantic appears to exert an influence extending far beyond the immediate region. It potentially reaches into the stability of one of the ocean’s most consequential large-scale circulation systems, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation – the system responsible for keeping northwestern Europe a lot milder than its latitude would suggest.

The Agulhas Current is one of the most powerful western boundary currents anywhere in the world’s oceans. It flows southward along the eastern coast of South Africa at speeds that can exceed two metres per second – transporting a volume of water estimated at times to approach 70 million cubic metres per second.

So it’s amongst the strongest ocean currents on the planet, broadly comparable in transport volume to the Gulf Stream, its much more famous northern-hemisphere counterpart.

Like the Gulf Stream, the Agulhas Current is part of the broader subtropical gyre circulation – the great clockwise-rotating system of currents that dominates surface circulation across the South Indian Ocean. It draws warm water from the tropics and channelling it poleward along the western boundary of the ocean basin – in this instance, along the eastern coastline of the African continent.

The peculiar retroflection phenomenon at the heart of the leakage process comes from the distinct geography the current encounters as it approaches Africa’s southern tip. Unlike the North Atlantic, where the Gulf Stream can continue relatively unimpeded across the ocean towards Europe, the African continent narrows and curves away to the northeast at its southern extremity.

By the time the Agulhas Current reaches the vicinity of the Agulhas Bank – the broad, shallow continental shelf extending south of the Cape of Good Hope – it finds no coastline to continue following southward. Instead, it confronts the powerful eastward flow of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, the vast current encircling Antarctica and the single largest ocean current anywhere on Earth.

Instead of pushing through or across this formidable circumpolar flow into the South Atlantic, the overwhelming bulk of the Agulhas Current’s water curves back on itself in the characteristic hairpin retroflection – rejoining the eastward flow and returns towards the Indian Ocean as the Agulhas Return Current.

Instabilities in the current’s flow periodically pinch off substantial, coherent rotating masses of warm Indian Ocean water. Oceanographers term these structures Agulhas rings.

They drift northwestwards into the South Atlantic, largely independent of the parent current’s retroflecting motion. They carry their contained heat, salt, and even, in some documented instances, distinctive Indian Ocean marine organisms, across the ocean basin over a journey of many months or even several years before the rings eventually dissipate, merge with surrounding Atlantic waters, or become entrained into other current systems.

Satellite altimetry observations measure sea surface height to detect the subtle bulge in ocean surface elevation that accompanies these rotating warm-core eddies. These observations have documented the formation of several such rings every year – typically somewhere between four and six per year according to the longer-term satellite record.

Each ring transports a volume of warm, salty water big enough for the cumulative effect of this leakage process to make a huge pathway for heat and salt transport between the Indian and Atlantic Ocean basins.

The scientific significance of this leakage extends far beyond the immediate regional oceanography of the South Atlantic. The warm, unusually salty water these Agulhas rings inject into the Atlantic has been implicated by numerous researchers as a potentially important influence on the broader Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

This vast system of interconnected currents includes the Gulf Stream and its northward extension towards the Nordic seas. In this system, warm surface water flows northwards through the Atlantic before cooling, becoming dense through the combined effects of heat loss and evaporation-driven salinity increase, and then sinking to great depths in the North Atlantic near Greenland and Iceland.

It goes back south as a deep, cold current that eventually upwells and rejoins the surface circulation elsewhere in the world’s oceans. This continuous overturning loop plays a hefty role in redistributing heat around the planet – and, through the northward heat transport it provides, is a major factor to keeping northwestern Europe’s climate a lot milder than other regions at comparable latitudes.

So to a large extent the Atlantic overturning circulation’s continued strength depends on the sinking process in the North Atlantic proceeding effectively. This in turn depends a great deal on the surface waters reaching the relevant sinking regions carrying sufficient salinity – because it’s the combination of low temperature and high salinity that produces water dense enough to sink to depth.

An array of modelling studies have signalled that this additional salt input – propagating northward through the Atlantic’s own circulation over a period of years to decades – may help sustain the elevated salinity levels the overturning circulation’s sinking process needs.

This hypothesis has led some researchers to propose that increased Agulhas leakage could function as a stabilising influence, helping to offset other factors – including increased freshwater input from Arctic and Greenland ice melt – that climate scientists see as potential threats to the overturning circulation’s continued strength under a warming climate.

This proposed stabilising role has attracted great scientific attention in light of mounting concern aboutthe Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation’s vulnerability to weakening or even, in more extreme modelled scenarios, collapse under continued climate change.

Several major studies published over the past decade have documented evidence drawn from a combination of direct oceanographic measurement, indirect proxy indicators including sea surface temperature patterns, and climate model projections. This body of evidence indicates that the circulation may already have weakened notably since the mid-twentieth century – with some scientists warning that continued greenhouse gas emissions could push the system towards a real tipping point beyond which recovery would become difficult or impossible for humans.