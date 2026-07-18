World Politics

Fermi Bubbles: The colossal structures hiding at the heart of the Milky Way
The discovery that changed our understanding of our own galaxy
  World Politics
The collapse of Roman Britain
One of the fastest, most complete civilisational collapses in history
  World Politics
Harald Hardrada: The astonishing life of the last great Viking
How a teenage exile became a Byzantine commander, a Kievan prince, and a Norwegian king
  World Politics
Just how good is omega-3 for our health?
The evidence behind the world’s most popular supplement is more complicated than you think
  World Politics
The sulphur dioxide paradox: How cleaning up pollution accelerated climate change
The unintended climate cost of one of environmentalism’s greatest victories
  World Politics
The axolotl: The Mexican water monster that holds the secret to regenerating the body
The salamander that refused to grow up
  World Politics
The Great New York Heatwave of 1896: How 10 days of blistering heat killed 1,500 people
The catastrophe that changed American cities
  World Politics
The Vinland Map: The forgery that fooled Yale
How a suspicious medieval document became one of history’s most contested fakes
  World Politics
Charles Bonnet syndrome: The lurid visions visiting the almost blind
Why losing sight can fill the mind with extraordinary hallucinations
  World Politics
The Pterodactyl: The flying reptile was never quite what we thought
The most misunderstood creature in the history of palaeontology
  World Politics
The Battle of Edington: How Alfred’s comeback saved England
He forged a nation in the blood-soaked marshes
  World Politics
The Leaning Tower of Pisa: How a mistake created a masterpiece
Medieval engineering failure produced the majestic monument
  World Politics
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