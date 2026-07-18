World Politics
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Fermi Bubbles: The colossal structures hiding at the heart of the Milky Way
The discovery that changed our understanding of our own galaxy
Jul 18
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World Politics
39
12
The collapse of Roman Britain
One of the fastest, most complete civilisational collapses in history
Jul 18
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World Politics
61
18
Harald Hardrada: The astonishing life of the last great Viking
How a teenage exile became a Byzantine commander, a Kievan prince, and a Norwegian king
Jul 17
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World Politics
44
11
Just how good is omega-3 for our health?
The evidence behind the world’s most popular supplement is more complicated than you think
Jul 17
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World Politics
25
6
The sulphur dioxide paradox: How cleaning up pollution accelerated climate change
The unintended climate cost of one of environmentalism’s greatest victories
Jul 17
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World Politics
44
8
The axolotl: The Mexican water monster that holds the secret to regenerating the body
The salamander that refused to grow up
Jul 16
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World Politics
28
9
The Great New York Heatwave of 1896: How 10 days of blistering heat killed 1,500 people
The catastrophe that changed American cities
Jul 15
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World Politics
33
13
The Vinland Map: The forgery that fooled Yale
How a suspicious medieval document became one of history’s most contested fakes
Jul 14
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World Politics
26
8
Charles Bonnet syndrome: The lurid visions visiting the almost blind
Why losing sight can fill the mind with extraordinary hallucinations
Jul 14
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World Politics
28
8
The Pterodactyl: The flying reptile was never quite what we thought
The most misunderstood creature in the history of palaeontology
Jul 14
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World Politics
46
9
The Battle of Edington: How Alfred’s comeback saved England
He forged a nation in the blood-soaked marshes
Jul 13
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World Politics
39
7
The Leaning Tower of Pisa: How a mistake created a masterpiece
Medieval engineering failure produced the majestic monument
Jul 12
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World Politics
47
10
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